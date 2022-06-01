Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) to Issue Dividend of $0.01

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0127 per share on Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.
Shares of DTCWY opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.83. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52-week low of $12.96 and a 52-week high of $32.26.
Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deutsche Wohnen (DTCWY)
- American Well Corporation Stock May Well Be Bottoming
- 3 Outperforming Energy Stocks with More in the Tank
- There Are Cracks In The Paint At Sherwin-Williams
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.