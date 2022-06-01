Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Earns “Sell” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $2,800.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

DGEAF traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.68. 3,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,227. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.01. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $42.21 and a fifty-two week high of $56.10.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

