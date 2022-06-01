Diageo’s (DGE) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,800 ($35.43) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 23.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,650 ($58.83) price target on Diageo in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($54.40) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 3,900 ($49.34) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($49.34) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,091.18 ($51.76).

LON DGE opened at GBX 3,670.50 ($46.44) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,847.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,805.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £84.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 3,282.50 ($41.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,110 ($52.00).

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,741 ($47.33) per share, for a total transaction of £8,267.61 ($10,460.03). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 664 shares of company stock worth $2,479,333.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

