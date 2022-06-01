DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Truist Financial

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DRH. StockNews.com started coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.55 and a beta of 1.57. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $11.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.68.

DiamondRock Hospitality ( NYSE:DRH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.36 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 305,470 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 843,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 327,398 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 550,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 75,537 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 9,704 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

