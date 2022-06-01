DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) Short Interest Up 23.2% in May

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the April 30th total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 358,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days. Currently, 10.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get DICE Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

NASDAQ DICE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.80. 25,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,975. DICE Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $40.50. The company has a current ratio of 20.75, a quick ratio of 20.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.62.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts expect that DICE Therapeutics will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

About DICE Therapeutics (Get Rating)

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DICE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.