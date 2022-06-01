Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Analysts at Stephens began coverage on shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digi International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

NASDAQ DGII traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $23.08. The company had a trading volume of 228,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $809.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.76. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.63.

Digi International ( NASDAQ:DGII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.43 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Digi International will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 12,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $273,334.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,994.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Digi International by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Digi International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

