Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Shares of DMRC stock opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. Digimarc has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $53.74. The firm has a market cap of $344.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.14.

Get Digimarc alerts:

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 58.79% and a negative net margin of 162.75%. The business had revenue of $7.41 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Alicia Syrett bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,325.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Riley Mccormack bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $479,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cisco Systems Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digimarc in the 1st quarter worth about $551,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Digimarc by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,464 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,923,000 after buying an additional 23,624 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digimarc by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 76,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 19,853 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digimarc by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digimarc by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 809,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,343,000 after buying an additional 17,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

About Digimarc (Get Rating)

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc watermarks, a data carrier that provides a digital identity to media objects; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.