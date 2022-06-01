DigiMax Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBKSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DigiMax Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBKSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 423,200 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the April 30th total of 344,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 33.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DBKSF remained flat at $$0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,172. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05. DigiMax Global has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.20.

DigiMax Global Company Profile

DigiMax Global Inc, a technology company, provides advanced financial, predictive, and cryptocurrency solutions across various industries and verticals in Canada. Its products include Projected Personality Interpreter that empowers organizations with comparative insight for enhance hiring decisions, reducing employment attrition, and improving workplace culture; and Cryptohawk.Ai, a crypto price prediction indicator tools.

