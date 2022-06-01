DigiMax Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBKSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DigiMax Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBKSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 423,200 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the April 30th total of 344,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 33.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DBKSF remained flat at $$0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,172. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05. DigiMax Global has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.20.
DigiMax Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
