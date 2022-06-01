Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Digital Turbine’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. Digital Turbine updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.66-$1.68 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.34-$0.35 EPS.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock traded down $1.23 on Tuesday, reaching $25.43. 4,761,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,273,563. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.60 and its 200-day moving average is $44.12. Digital Turbine has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $93.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 55.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.34.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

In related news, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $36,790.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.66 per share, with a total value of $474,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,254,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,970,000 after purchasing an additional 368,982 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Digital Turbine by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Digital Turbine by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in Digital Turbine by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 19,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APPS. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

Digital Turbine Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.