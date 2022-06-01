Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Macquarie

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Macquarie from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.80.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. Digital Turbine has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $93.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.34.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $184.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.66 per share, for a total transaction of $474,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 675.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

