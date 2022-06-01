Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Oppenheimer from $117.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 57.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.80.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine stock opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.60 and its 200-day moving average is $44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Digital Turbine has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $93.98. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.28, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.34.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $36,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.66 per share, for a total transaction of $474,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 675.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digital Turbine (Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.