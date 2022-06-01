Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Oppenheimer

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer from $117.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on APPS. StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Turbine in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Macquarie decreased their price target on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.80.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Digital Turbine has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $93.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.60 and its 200 day moving average is $44.12.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.45 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 4.58%. Digital Turbine’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.66 per share, for a total transaction of $474,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,426,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $456,794,000 after purchasing an additional 453,301 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 240.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,329,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $435,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,615 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,918,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,846,000 after purchasing an additional 111,107 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.2% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,491,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,162,000 after purchasing an additional 123,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 13.0% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,169,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,164,000 after purchasing an additional 249,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

