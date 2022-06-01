Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dime Community Bancshares Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, is a State-chartered community commercial bank. It provides deposit and loan products and financial services to local businesses, consumers and municipalities. Dime Community Bancshares Inc., formerly known as Bridge Bancorp Inc., is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens lowered Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Dime Community Bancshares stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,100. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.97 and a 200-day moving average of $34.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Dime Community Bancshares has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $38.35.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $96.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.15 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 35.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 25,000 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $731,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,034,191.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,918,257. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

