Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Direct Digital in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Direct Digital in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of DRCT traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,061,689. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.39. Direct Digital has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $5.49.
Direct Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.
