Djalma Novaes, Jr. Sells 5,000 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Stock

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $526,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,328 shares in the company, valued at $8,464,964.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CCK traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,389. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.27 and a twelve month high of $130.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.19. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.60% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Crown’s payout ratio is -19.69%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Crown from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCK. Standard Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 164.4% during the third quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,553 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Crown by 221.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,209,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,717,000 after buying an additional 1,522,563 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $135,132,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $110,620,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Crown by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,769,000 after buying an additional 896,027 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

