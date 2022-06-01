DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Short Interest Down 16.3% in May

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the April 30th total of 4,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 661,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of DCGO stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,305. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.74. DocGo has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $11.86.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $117.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.09 million. On average, equities analysts predict that DocGo will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DCGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of DocGo in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DocGo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of DocGo from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocGo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.41.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocGo in the first quarter worth $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in DocGo during the first quarter worth $174,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in DocGo during the first quarter worth $227,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in DocGo by 226.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in DocGo during the first quarter worth $116,000. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

