DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Short Interest Down 16.3% in May

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the April 30th total of 4,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 661,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of DCGO stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,305. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.74. DocGo has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $11.86.
DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $117.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.09 million. On average, equities analysts predict that DocGo will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocGo in the first quarter worth $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in DocGo during the first quarter worth $174,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in DocGo during the first quarter worth $227,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in DocGo by 226.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in DocGo during the first quarter worth $116,000. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DocGo Company Profile (Get Rating)
DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DocGo (DCGO)
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
- Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors
- Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.