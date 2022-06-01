Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Director Sells $1,171,989.51 in Stock

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of DG traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.82. 1,927,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,212,489. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $231.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.52. The company has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.56%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DG. Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $178.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.92.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,132,000 after acquiring an additional 283,983 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,135,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,495,000 after acquiring an additional 125,589 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Dollar General by 8.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,299 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Dollar General by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,983,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,334,000 after acquiring an additional 176,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Dollar General by 20.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

