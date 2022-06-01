Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.39.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $160.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19. The stock has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.11.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,404.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,419,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,859,000 after buying an additional 451,972 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,463,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,682,000 after acquiring an additional 91,905 shares during the period. Mantle Ridge LP grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,881,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,565,000 after acquiring an additional 46,914 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 47.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,794,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.