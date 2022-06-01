Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

DLMAF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$69.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.11.

Dollarama stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.00. The stock had a trading volume of 91,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.83. Dollarama has a 52-week low of $42.36 and a 52-week high of $61.17.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

