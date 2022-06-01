Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.67-2.73 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70. The company issued revenue guidance of +14.5-16.5% yr/yr to ~$3.27-3.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.24 billion.Donaldson also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.67-$2.73 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $52.28 on Wednesday. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $69.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.05 and its 200 day moving average is $54.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $802.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.36 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Donaldson will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Donaldson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Donaldson by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 31.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

