Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.67-$2.73 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.27 billion-$3.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.24 billion.Donaldson also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.67-2.73 EPS.

DCI opened at $52.28 on Wednesday. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $69.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.05 and a 200-day moving average of $54.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.36 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DCI. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Donaldson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Donaldson by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Donaldson by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donaldson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.