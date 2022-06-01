Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the April 30th total of 1,490,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 641,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

In related news, CEO John Lycouris sold 10,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $158,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,424.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $1,490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 548,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,098,519. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 410.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 622,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after acquiring an additional 500,378 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 32.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,380 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after acquiring an additional 196,749 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 429,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 187,089 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 637.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 168,394 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 145,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 12.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,532 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,019,000 after acquiring an additional 137,918 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LPG traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,285,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $682.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.08. Dorian LPG has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.85.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.06). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 26.23% and a return on equity of 5.81%.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 252.81%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Dorian LPG Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.