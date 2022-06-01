Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) Declares Dividend of GBX 4.28

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.28 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Dr. Martens’s previous dividend of $1.22. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:DOCS opened at GBX 268.10 ($3.39) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.48. Dr. Martens has a one year low of GBX 174.70 ($2.21) and a one year high of GBX 517 ($6.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.65, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 219.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 294.28.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOCS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.74) target price on shares of Dr. Martens in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Dr. Martens from GBX 480 ($6.07) to GBX 360 ($4.55) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.
Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.
