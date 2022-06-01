DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $437.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) to post sales of $437.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for DraftKings’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $431.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $446.61 million. DraftKings reported sales of $297.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full year sales of $2.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 86.40% and a negative net margin of 117.39%. The firm had revenue of $417.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.20 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on DraftKings from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on DraftKings from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.36.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average of $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.07. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $64.58.

In other DraftKings news, Director Harry Sloan purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $769,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 295,579 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $5,202,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 6.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the third quarter valued at about $698,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 1.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 73,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

