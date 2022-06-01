Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $116.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) to report sales of $116.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Duluth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $115.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $116.40 million. Duluth posted sales of $133.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full-year sales of $739.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $736.40 million to $743.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $807.80 million, with estimates ranging from $796.30 million to $819.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $270.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.90 million. Duluth had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

DLTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Duluth from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duluth in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ DLTH opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $370.21 million, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.73. Duluth has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $20.78.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 294,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Duluth by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 8,951 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in Duluth by 1.0% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,023,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,518,000 after buying an additional 10,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Duluth by 12.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. 29.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

