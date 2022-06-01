Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Duos Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Duos Technologies Group stock remained flat at $$3.52 during midday trading on Tuesday. 6,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,946. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.03. Duos Technologies Group has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $11.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 5,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duos Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duos Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 498,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 241,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bleichroeder LP boosted its stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,283,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 829,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.98% of the company’s stock.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.

