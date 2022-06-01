DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.70M-$3.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.03 billion.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.85-$4.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $35.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.90. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.15. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $27.28 and a 12 month high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.15). DXC Technology had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America lowered DXC Technology from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.93.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the first quarter worth $240,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 11.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

