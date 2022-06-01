DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00-$5.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.85-$4.15 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DXC. Cowen dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.93.

NYSE DXC opened at $35.22 on Wednesday. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.82 and a 200-day moving average of $31.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 11.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

