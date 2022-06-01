Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Short Interest Update

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,380,000 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the April 30th total of 5,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE DT traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.84. 70,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,781,653. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 211.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.60. Dynatrace has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $80.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.48 and a 200-day moving average of $48.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell acquired 2,500 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.90 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 6,927 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $237,388.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 856,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,367,402.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,468 shares of company stock worth $564,303 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $284,880,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 7,149,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,247 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $100,542,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,989,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,151 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,301,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,020 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

