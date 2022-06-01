Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.74-$0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.Dynatrace also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.17-$0.18 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynatrace from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.33.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

DT opened at $37.67 on Wednesday. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $80.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 209.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.60.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 6,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $237,388.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 856,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,367,402.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 3,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $136,120.44. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 71,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,180.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,468 shares of company stock worth $564,303. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 1.6% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 39,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dynatrace (Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.