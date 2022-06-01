Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.17-$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $261.00 million-$263.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $263.10 million.Dynatrace also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.74-$0.77 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $37.67 on Wednesday. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $80.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.48 and its 200 day moving average is $48.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.54 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on DT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynatrace from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.33.

In related news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 6,927 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $237,388.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 856,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,367,402.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,233 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $145,022.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,326.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,468 shares of company stock worth $564,303 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,930,000 after purchasing an additional 134,032 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 14,294 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

