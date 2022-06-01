DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at B. Riley

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 71.53% from the company’s current price.

DZSI has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DZS in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of DZS from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DZS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of DZSI stock opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average of $14.11. The company has a market cap of $483.07 million, a P/E ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.27. DZS has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $23.48.

DZS ( NASDAQ:DZSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. DZS had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DZS will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DZS by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,344 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,753,000 after acquiring an additional 398,545 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DZS by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 481,151 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 162,028 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in DZS in the first quarter worth $2,021,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DZS by 44.3% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 385,979 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after buying an additional 118,429 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of DZS by 157.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 99,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

DZS Inc provides broadband network access solutions and communications platforms in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers broadband connectivity solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

