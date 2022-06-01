DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Craig Hallum

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 100.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DZSI. B. Riley upped their price objective on DZS from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised DZS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on DZS from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Get DZS alerts:

Shares of DZS stock opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.07 million, a P/E ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.11. DZS has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $23.48.

DZS ( NASDAQ:DZSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. DZS had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DZS will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DZSI. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in DZS by 34.1% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,344 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,753,000 after purchasing an additional 398,545 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DZS by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 481,151 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after buying an additional 162,028 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DZS in the first quarter valued at $2,021,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in DZS by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 385,979 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 118,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in DZS by 157.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 99,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

About DZS (Get Rating)

DZS Inc provides broadband network access solutions and communications platforms in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers broadband connectivity solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DZS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DZS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.