DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) PT Raised to $22.00 at Needham & Company LLC

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $17.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.79% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DZS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on DZS in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on DZS from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday.

DZS stock opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.11. DZS has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $23.48. The company has a market capitalization of $483.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.27.

DZS ( NASDAQ:DZSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. DZS had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DZS will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DZS by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,169,799 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,974,000 after purchasing an additional 200,784 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in DZS by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,689 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in DZS by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 60,587 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in DZS by 316.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DZS by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 319,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the period. 34.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DZS Inc provides broadband network access solutions and communications platforms in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers broadband connectivity solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

