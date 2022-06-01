DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) PT Raised to $24.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 37.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DZSI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DZS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of DZS from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

DZSI opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.11. DZS has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.07 million, a PE ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.27.

DZS ( NASDAQ:DZSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. DZS had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DZS will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DZSI. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in DZS by 316.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in DZS in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DZS in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in DZS by 87,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DZS in the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

DZS Inc provides broadband network access solutions and communications platforms in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers broadband connectivity solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

