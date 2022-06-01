e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.78-$0.81 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $432.00 million-$440.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $401.63 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ELF. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

ELF stock opened at $26.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.93 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.97. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $33.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.34.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $105.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.22 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 9.70%. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 25,027 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $637,437.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 14,187 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $339,069.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 341,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,152,409.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,294 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,775 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,736,000 after acquiring an additional 177,725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,872,000 after buying an additional 55,190 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,228,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,071,000 after buying an additional 60,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 191,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,350,000 after buying an additional 11,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

