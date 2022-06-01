E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,930,000 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the April 30th total of 18,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, CFO Jarett Janik acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.33 per share, with a total value of $41,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,639.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eva F. Huston sold 15,000 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $112,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,898.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in E2open Parent by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in E2open Parent by 12.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in E2open Parent during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in E2open Parent in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in E2open Parent by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on E2open Parent from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of E2open Parent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE ETWO opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.92. E2open Parent has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

