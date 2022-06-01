Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 561,900 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the April 30th total of 446,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 190.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 23.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 11,728 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 74.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 9.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,035,000 after acquiring an additional 120,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 95.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 304,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,376,000 after acquiring an additional 148,941 shares during the last quarter. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EGBN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $49.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.84. Eagle Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $47.62 and a fifty-two week high of $63.84.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $87.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.40 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 13.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.67%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.