Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bancorp operates as a holding company for American Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking services in the south central portion of Montana. The company offers various deposit and loan products and services. The Bank is a federally chartered savings bank, engaging in typical banking activities: acquiring deposits from local markets and investing in loans and investment securities. Eagle Bancorp also offers real estate construction loans; consumer loans comprising auto loans, RV loans, boat loans, personal loans and credit lines, and deposit account loans; and commercial loans. Headquartered in Helena, Montana, the Company’s mission is to efficiently increase value for its customers, shareholders, employees and communities. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of EBMT stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,038. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $25.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.92 and its 200 day moving average is $22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.14). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $19.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 373,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after buying an additional 30,745 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 107,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 11,508 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 86,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 27,582 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

