Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the April 30th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 5.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 161,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 8,573 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $877,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 4.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 167.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 59,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 37,181 shares in the last quarter.

EVG stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.60. The company had a trading volume of 110,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,972. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $12.10. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $14.26.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

