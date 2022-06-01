Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the April 30th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVG. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the first quarter worth $808,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the third quarter worth $877,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 50.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 128,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 43,083 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the first quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $319,000.

EVG stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.60. 110,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,972. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $12.10. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $14.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

