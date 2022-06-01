eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JMP Securities

Research analysts at JMP Securities started coverage on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EBAY. Benchmark cut their target price on eBay from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded eBay from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.31.

eBay stock opened at $48.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.85, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.96 and its 200 day moving average is $58.50. eBay has a twelve month low of $43.28 and a twelve month high of $81.19.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that eBay will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,259.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,768,219 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $184,087,000 after purchasing an additional 33,168 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in eBay by 4.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,837,932 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $337,059,000 after acquiring an additional 184,797 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in eBay by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 237,344 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $15,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in eBay by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 9,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the third quarter worth about $55,080,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

