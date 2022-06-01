EBET (EBET) & Its Rivals Head to Head Survey

EBET (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare EBET to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.5% of EBET shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.1% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of EBET shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.2% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for EBET and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EBET 0 0 1 0 3.00 EBET Competitors 73 271 382 10 2.45

EBET presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 486.32%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 54.00%. Given EBET’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe EBET is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EBET and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EBET $170,000.00 -$15.20 million -1.24 EBET Competitors $996.05 million -$74.95 million 66.72

EBET’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than EBET. EBET is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares EBET and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EBET -117.26% -96.71% -54.21% EBET Competitors -2,737.81% -1.13% -206.04%

EBET Company Profile (Get Rating)

EBET, Inc. develops products and operates platforms to provide a real money online gambling experience focused on esports and competitive gaming. The company operates a portfolio of proprietary online casino and sportsbook brands consisting of Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, and GenerationVIP. It also provides iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting. The company was formerly known as Esports Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to EBET, Inc. in May 2022. EBET, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

