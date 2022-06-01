Edenred SA Plans Dividend of $0.35 (OTCMKTS:EDNMY)

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMYGet Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.3462 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of EDNMY opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.55. Edenred has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $30.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EDNMY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edenred from €51.00 ($54.84) to €52.00 ($55.91) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Edenred from €52.00 ($55.91) to €54.20 ($58.28) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Edenred from €56.00 ($60.22) to €58.00 ($62.37) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.55.

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, and Ticket CESU; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, and UTA.

