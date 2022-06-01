Edward H. Frank Sells 1,948 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.38, for a total value of $386,444.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,976.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SITM stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $213.00. 231,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,057. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.42. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.21 and a fifty-two week high of $341.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.51.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.18. SiTime had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $70.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SITM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered SiTime from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SITM. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SiTime by 548.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in SiTime by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SiTime by 569.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after buying an additional 39,927 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in SiTime by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

