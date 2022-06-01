Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on ELAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.74.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.33 per share, with a total value of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at $32,000.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

