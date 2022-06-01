Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the April 30th total of 76,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

ESLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elbit Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESLT. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Elbit Systems by 213.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 721.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ESLT opened at $204.77 on Wednesday. Elbit Systems has a 12-month low of $122.85 and a 12-month high of $238.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 0.76.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 4.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that Elbit Systems will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

About Elbit Systems (Get Rating)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.