electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Director Trevor J. Moody Purchases 39,478 Shares

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) Director Trevor J. Moody purchased 39,478 shares of electroCore stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.44 per share, with a total value of $17,370.32. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 423,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,320.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ECOR opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.04. electroCore, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $1.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.58.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). electroCore had a negative net margin of 283.37% and a negative return on equity of 56.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that electroCore, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on electroCore in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOR. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of electroCore by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 34,588 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of electroCore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of electroCore during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in electroCore by 222.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 17,662 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in electroCore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. 18.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

