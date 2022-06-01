Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Sells $1,137,298.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Wilson sold 8,182 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $1,137,298.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,107,138. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Andrew Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Andrew Wilson sold 4,056 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.88, for a total transaction of $543,017.28.

On Friday, April 29th, Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $1,226,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $1,285,800.00.

NASDAQ EA traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $139.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,134,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.83. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $148.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.80 and a 200-day moving average of $128.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EA. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $169.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,792,775 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,491,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,869 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,933,340 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $386,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,224 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,333,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 594.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,044,003 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $148,509,000 after acquiring an additional 893,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,072,320 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $281,338,000 after acquiring an additional 593,329 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

