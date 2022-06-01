Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) PT Raised to $355.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.26% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LLY. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.47.
Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $313.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.44, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $296.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.30. Eli Lilly and has a 52-week low of $196.68 and a 52-week high of $324.08.
In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total value of $62,436,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,527,818 shares of company stock valued at $444,578,218. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.
About Eli Lilly and (Get Rating)
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
