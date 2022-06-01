Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) PT Raised to $355.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LLY. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.47.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $313.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.44, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $296.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.30. Eli Lilly and has a 52-week low of $196.68 and a 52-week high of $324.08.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total value of $62,436,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,527,818 shares of company stock valued at $444,578,218. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

